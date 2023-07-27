Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives $634.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $634.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Kering Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. Kering has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

