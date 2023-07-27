The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $3.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get RealReal alerts:

Institutional Trading of RealReal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $254.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.62.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.26 million. Research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.