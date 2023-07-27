Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
About Schibsted ASA
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.
