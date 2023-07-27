National Bank Holdings Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $134.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Bank by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth $6,299,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Bank by 239.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 16.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,075,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,874 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

