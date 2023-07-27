Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $151.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

