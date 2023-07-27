Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dutch Bros Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a report released on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BROS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

BROS stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.71 and a beta of 2.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $197.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

