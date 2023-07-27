FY2023 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Cut by Analyst

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVCY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $199.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 722.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James J. Kim purchased 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $60,814.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James J. Kim acquired 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,355.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $128,575 in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

