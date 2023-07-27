Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$130.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.23.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMO opened at C$123.41 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$111.88 and a 12 month high of C$137.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$123.18. The firm has a market cap of C$88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.15 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$8.44 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2820237 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

