Scotiabank Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,500.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,275.00.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,026.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$979.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$923.11. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$612.00 and a 52 week high of C$1,039.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial
In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
