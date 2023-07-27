B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BTO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.79 on Monday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.10.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$640.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$561.60 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4038929 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

