Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.26. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.99 and a one year high of C$7.47.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Free Report ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4850852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.