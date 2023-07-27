National Bank Financial Increases CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Price Target to C$175.00

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI Group to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI Group from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI Group to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.53 billion.

