Scotiabank Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$33.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.
Saputo Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$27.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.03. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$27.49 and a 52 week high of C$37.50.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.