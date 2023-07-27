Scotiabank Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$33.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

Saputo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$27.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.03. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$27.49 and a 52 week high of C$37.50.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.835705 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

