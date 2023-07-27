Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$8.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Real Matters Trading Up 1.3 %

Real Matters stock opened at C$6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$505.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.29, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.39. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

