Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.20. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,218,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,218,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 623,026 shares of company stock valued at $16,207,518. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

