Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Lowered to $49.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $51.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

TFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis R. Deadman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $27,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

