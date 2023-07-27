First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $272,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 23.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

