First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $272,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 23.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.