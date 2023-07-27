Analysts Set Expectations for Alithya Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $100.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.79. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

