Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

