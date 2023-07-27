Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

