Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $29.67 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,082,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.