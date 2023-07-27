Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. William Blair’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.43% from the company’s current price. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.42 EPS.

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $922.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,043 shares of company stock worth $1,904,780 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 789.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,910,000 after buying an additional 59,759,419 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

