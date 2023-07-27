GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GENK opened at $19.17 on Monday. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

