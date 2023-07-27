National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $30.04 on Monday. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $28,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,946 shares of company stock valued at $82,855. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National Bankshares by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.