Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Merus Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $25.83 on Monday. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Merus by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Merus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

