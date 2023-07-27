Needham & Company LLC Increases Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $5.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $5.50 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

