StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $19.79 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 million, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

