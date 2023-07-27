Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

