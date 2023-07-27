Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MLM. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.08.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $458.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $462.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.22 and a 200-day moving average of $382.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

