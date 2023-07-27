American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $18.50 to $17.50 in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.76 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69,217 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,176,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

