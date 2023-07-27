Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) & Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Financial Comparison

Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avon Protection and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avon Protection 0 0 0 0 N/A Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Draganfly has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 230.19%. Given Draganfly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Draganfly is more favorable than Avon Protection.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avon Protection N/A N/A N/A C$0.42 26.08 Draganfly $4.27 million 10.76 -$21.27 million ($0.62) -1.71

This table compares Avon Protection and Draganfly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avon Protection has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Draganfly. Draganfly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avon Protection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avon Protection and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avon Protection N/A N/A N/A Draganfly -389.59% -149.47% -130.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of Avon Protection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avon Protection beats Draganfly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories. The company also provides ballistic protection, such as helmets, helmet liner, impact protection, retention system, and body and flat armor. It offers its products under the Avon Protection and Team Wendy brands. The company was formerly known as Avon Rubber p.l.c. and changed its name to Avon Protection plc in July 2021. Avon Protection plc was incorporated in 1890 and is headquartered in Melksham, the United Kingdom.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

