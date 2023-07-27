Financial Review: Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) vs. Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown Crafts and Traeger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts $75.05 million 0.68 $5.65 million $0.55 9.18 Traeger $655.90 million 0.82 -$382.14 million ($3.04) -1.42

Crown Crafts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Traeger. Traeger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Crafts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Crafts 0 0 0 0 N/A Traeger 0 6 1 0 2.14

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crown Crafts and Traeger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Traeger has a consensus price target of $4.02, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. Given Traeger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than Crown Crafts.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Crafts and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts 7.53% 12.30% 8.59% Traeger -62.12% -27.11% -10.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Crown Crafts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Crown Crafts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Traeger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crown Crafts has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traeger has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Traeger beats Crown Crafts on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. The company sells its products primarily to mass merchants, large chain stores, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts, wholesale clubs and internet-based retailers through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives. Crown Crafts, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Gonzales, Louisiana.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as frozen meal kits; covers, drip trays, bucket liners, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

