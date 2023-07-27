Critical Comparison: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) & Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.46 $65.56 million $2.22 7.16 Sunlight Financial $98.51 million 0.68 -$315.85 million ($4.02) -0.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.4% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $2.87, indicating a potential upside of 457.71%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 64.62% 17.22% 3.68% Sunlight Financial -357.97% -1.62% -1.35%

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Sunlight Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Sunlight Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company serves residential solar contractors. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.