Head-To-Head Survey: China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Hongqiao Group and Alcoa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get China Hongqiao Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Hongqiao Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Alcoa 2 6 3 0 2.09

Alcoa has a consensus target price of $38.82, indicating a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Alcoa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alcoa is more favorable than China Hongqiao Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Hongqiao Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alcoa $10.87 billion 0.57 -$123.00 million ($8.16) -4.27

This table compares China Hongqiao Group and Alcoa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Hongqiao Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alcoa.

Profitability

This table compares China Hongqiao Group and Alcoa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Hongqiao Group N/A N/A N/A Alcoa -13.37% -4.36% -1.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Alcoa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Alcoa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alcoa beats China Hongqiao Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Hongqiao Group

(Get Free Report)

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, trading, and sale of bauxite; production and sale of electricity; port operation; trading of carbons, iron ores, and light alloy materials; railway design and construction; and provision of financial leasing and business advisory services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Zouping, the People's Republic of China. China Hongqiao Group Limited is a subsidiary of China Hongqiao Holdings Limited.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that generates and sells electricity in the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.