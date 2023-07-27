Head to Head Comparison: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 7.18 Biotricity $9.64 million 2.66 -$18.66 million ($2.22) -1.32

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biotricity has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.56%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Biotricity -193.59% N/A -223.71%

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

