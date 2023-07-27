Cell MedX (CMXC) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report) is one of 116 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cell MedX to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Cell MedX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cell MedX and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cell MedX N/A N/A -1.75 Cell MedX Competitors $546.20 million $23.95 million 86.10

Analyst Recommendations

Cell MedX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cell MedX. Cell MedX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cell MedX and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cell MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A Cell MedX Competitors 165 744 707 38 2.37

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 61.84%. Given Cell MedX’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cell MedX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cell MedX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A Cell MedX Competitors -50.81% -33.36% -11.46%

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual. The company was formerly known as Sports Asylum, Inc. and changed its name to Cell MedX Corp. in September 2014. Cell MedX Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

