Analyzing Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $94.82 million 0.36 $5.08 million ($0.05) -23.00 BrainsWay $27.18 million 1.48 -$13.35 million ($0.41) -5.93

This table compares Retractable Technologies and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrainsWay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Retractable Technologies and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00

BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 174.35%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies -2.63% 1.39% 0.75% BrainsWay -53.37% -28.89% -20.74%

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats BrainsWay on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

