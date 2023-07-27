CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $25.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

