Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) & Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Head to Head Review

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 1 8 0 2.89 Marker Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $200.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.53%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Marker Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals -4.18% 24.72% 7.03% Marker Therapeutics -195.46% -116.03% -64.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $3.74 billion 2.24 -$224.06 million ($2.54) -51.48 Marker Therapeutics $9.01 million 8.33 -$29.93 million N/A N/A

Marker Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Marker Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products in neuroscience include Xywav, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH); Xyrem, a sodium oxybate oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients with narcolepsy seven years of age and older; and Epidiolex, a cannabidiol oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex in patients one year of age or older. The company's lead marketed products in oncology comprise Zepzelca for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer; Rylaze, a product for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adults and pediatric patients aged one month or older who has developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase; Vyxeos, a liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia; and Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease with renal or pulmonary dysfunction following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with Zymeworks Inc.; Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd; Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma plc. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma and selected solid tumors; allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and off-the-shelf products in various indications. It is also developing MT-401, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of post-transplant AML; MT-401-OTS for the treatment of AML; and MT-601 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and lymphoma. Marker Therapeutics was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

