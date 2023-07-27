Head-To-Head Contrast: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) vs. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 SL Green Realty 4 6 4 0 2.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.54%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $34.14, suggesting a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -34.56% 8.45% 0.36% SL Green Realty -50.10% -9.66% -3.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $158.72 million 0.37 -$89.08 million ($9.41) -1.02 SL Green Realty $826.74 million 2.86 -$71.63 million ($7.16) -5.13

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Asset Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty pays out -45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

