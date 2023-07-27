Head to Head Analysis: carsales.com (CSXXY) versus Its Rivals

carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare carsales.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares carsales.com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio carsales.com N/A N/A 96.85 carsales.com Competitors $231.08 million $44.03 million -159.91

carsales.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than carsales.com. carsales.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.6% of carsales.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares carsales.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets carsales.com N/A N/A N/A carsales.com Competitors -11.15% -11.82% 0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for carsales.com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score carsales.com 0 1 2 0 2.67 carsales.com Competitors 321 1001 1497 31 2.43

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 68.76%. Given carsales.com’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe carsales.com has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

carsales.com competitors beat carsales.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows private and dealer customers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; products, including subscriptions, lead fees, listing fees, and priority placement services; and display advertising services, such as placing advertisements on carsales network websites for corporate customers comprising automotive manufacturers and finance companies. The Data, Research and Services segment offers software as a service, research and reporting, valuation, appraisals, and website development and hosting services, as well as photography services. The Carsales Investments segment holds investment in consumer and wholesale tyre markets, as well as provides mobility and vehicle inspection services. The Americas segment operates digital non-automotive marketplaces. The Asia segment is involved in digital automotive classified business, as well as provides automotive data and advertising services. carsales.com Ltd was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

