Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) versus Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 7.74% 3.86% 3.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Pacific Health Care Organization’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $10,000.00 1,858.32 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization $5.74 million 1.92 $490,000.00 $0.03 28.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mangoceuticals and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Mangoceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and others. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

