Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 324.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.0 %

ZIONO stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.5691 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

