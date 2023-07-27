Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Declines By 61.4%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yatra Online by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

