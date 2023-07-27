Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Declines By 61.4%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Yatra Online Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
