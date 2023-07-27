Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XOS Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:XOSWW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. XOS has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

