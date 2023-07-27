Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
XOS Trading Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ:XOSWW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. XOS has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
XOS Company Profile
