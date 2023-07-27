Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Grows By 359.9%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 359.9% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
YI stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. 111 has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $265.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.91.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.29 million for the quarter.
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
