ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the June 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZeroFox stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,138,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZFOXW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. ZeroFox has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

Recommended Stories

