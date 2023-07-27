Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.