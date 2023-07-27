Short Interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Expands By 148.0%

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the June 30th total of 475,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $0.17 on Thursday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. It engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

