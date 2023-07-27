Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,007 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,130 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,440,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,508,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -126.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

